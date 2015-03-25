North Korea propaganda video shows 'defeat' of US troops

A new propaganda video released in North Korea shows a full-on invasion of South Korea in a scenario that would result in the capture of thousands of Americans as hostages.

The four-minute video features images of planes dropping bombs on South Korea and a depiction of North Korean troops streaming across the border in a large-scale land and air assault, the Guardian reports.

The narrator of the video describes the stages of the invasion, including the defeat of U.S. forces in the region.

"The crack of storm-troops will occupy Seoul and other cities and take 150,000 U.S. citizens as hostages," the narrator purportedly says.

South Korea is home to a large population of U.S. expatriates and 28,000 U.S. troops, according to the Guardian.

The video is the latest example of anti-American propaganda released by the country amid increasingly threatening rhetoric.

On Tuesday, North Korea's military warned that its artillery and rocket forces are at their highest-level combat posture.

