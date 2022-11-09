North Korea launched ballistic missile toward eastern sea, South says

North Korea has fired at least one missile toward South Korea's eastern sea, Seoul said on Wednesday.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not reveal how far the missile had flown.

The launch comes after a recent barrage of North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of launches that occurred last week in response to a massive combined aerial exercise between the U.S. and South Korea that the North slammed as an invasion rehearsal.

The North’s military said on Monday that last week's launches were simulations carried out to "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets like air bases and operation command systems.

North Korea has increased its weapons demonstrations to a record rate this year, as leader Kim Jong Un accelerates arms development and dials up pressure on the U.S. and its regional allies.

Wednesday's missile launch also comes amid the U.S. midterm elections. Some experts have said the results be unlikely to change the Biden administration’s policies on North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.