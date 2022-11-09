Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea launched ballistic missile toward eastern sea, South says

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not reveal how far the missile had flown

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

North Korea has fired at least one missile toward South Korea's eastern sea, Seoul said on Wednesday.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not reveal how far the missile had flown.

The launch comes after a recent barrage of North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of launches that occurred last week in response to a massive combined aerial exercise between the U.S. and South Korea that the North slammed as an invasion rehearsal.

NORTH KOREA IS BIDING TIME BEFORE IT CONDUCTS 7TH NUCLEAR TEST, EXPERTS SAY

This undated photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry shows the retrieved debris of a missile in South Korea's East Sea which it identified as a North Korea's SA-5 surface-to-air missile.

This undated photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry shows the retrieved debris of a missile in South Korea's East Sea which it identified as a North Korea's SA-5 surface-to-air missile. ( )

The North’s military said on Monday that last week's launches were simulations carried out to "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets like air bases and operation command systems.

NORTH KOREA SAYS MISSILE TESTS WERE PRACTICES TO ‘MERCILESSLY’ STRIKE BY KEY SOUTH KOREAN AND US TARGETS

North Korea fired at least one missile toward South Korea's eastern sea, Seoul said on Wednesday.

North Korea fired at least one missile toward South Korea's eastern sea, Seoul said on Wednesday. ( )

North Korea has increased its weapons demonstrations to a record rate this year, as leader Kim Jong Un accelerates arms development and dials up pressure on the U.S. and its regional allies.

The launch comes after a recent barrage of North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of launches that occurred last week in response to a massive combined aerial exercise between the U.S. and South Korea that the North slammed as an invasion rehearsal.

The launch comes after a recent barrage of North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of launches that occurred last week in response to a massive combined aerial exercise between the U.S. and South Korea that the North slammed as an invasion rehearsal. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Wednesday's missile launch also comes amid the U.S. midterm elections. Some experts have said the results be unlikely to change the Biden administration’s policies on North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.