North Korea has test-fired another missile, a U.S. official told Fox News on Tuesday.

News of of the test came just after it was announced Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea would hold a fresh round of talks this weekend. Talks have been stalled since February, when President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un walked away from their second summit without a deal. Kim wanted sanctions relief in exchange for partial disarmament.

In June, the two leaders met at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

The two countries will make preliminary contact Friday before sitting down Saturday for working-level negotiations, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement.

“The delegates of the DPRK side are ready to enter into the DPRK-U.S. working-level negotiations,” said Choe. "It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-U.S. relations."

On Monday, ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton openly criticized the Trump administration’s policy toward North Korea, saying Kim “will never give up the nuclear weapons voluntarily.”

North Korea has run several short-range missile tests in recent months, but Trump has largely downplayed the tests, saying they haven’t violated any agreements

