North Korea
Published

North Korea fires missile into sea off east coast

This would be North Korea's seventh rocket volley of the yeaR

By Cynthia Kim , Josh Smith | Reuters
North Korea fired projectiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, days after a flurry of ballistic missile tests.

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan. 11, 2022 in North Korea.

If confirmed, this would be North Korea's seventh rocket volley of the year as leader Kim Jong Un has said he wanted to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

NORTH KOREA FIRES TWO MISSILES TOWARD EAST SEA, SOUTH KOREA SAYS

Japan's coast guard said in a statement on Sunday that North Korea appeared to have fired a ballistic missile.

In this June 29 photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.

NORTH KOREA CONSIDERS ‘RESUMING’ WEAPONS TESTS, DROPPING CONCESSIONS AFTER US SANCTIONS

North Korea on Friday confirmed launches of four missiles in the past week, including the launch of two long-range cruise missiles.

