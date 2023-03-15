Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

North Korea fires launches multiple ballistic missiles into sea ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

The launch came hours before South Korean and Japanese leaders were to meet for a summit in Tokyo

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
North Korea launched another suspected ballistic missile, Japanese officials said Thursday, local time, hours before a planned summit between South Korea and Japanese leaders. 

The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted about the launch. A follow-up tweet said the government was ensuring the safety "of aircraft, vessels, & other assets" and taking all possible measures "for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies."

NORTH KOREA TEST FIRES TWO CRUISE MISSILES FROM A SUBMARINE

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket with the test satellite during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The North fired another missile hours before South Korean and Japanese leaders were to meet Thursday. 

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket with the test satellite during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The North fired another missile hours before South Korean and Japanese leaders were to meet Thursday.  (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The South Korean military said the missile was fired toward the East Sea. The launch came hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida were slated to meet in Tokyo to discuss various issues, including 

It also came amid the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield (FS) exercise, which the North has decried as "preparations for a war of aggression" against it, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported. 

On Tuesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, which landed off the country’s east coast, officials said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.