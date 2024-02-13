Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles into Sea of Japan, South Korea says: report

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch but did not give further details

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
More evidence reveals North Korea provided Russia with missiles Video

More evidence reveals North Korea provided Russia with missiles

Fox News correspondent Stephanie Bennett joins 'Fox News Live' to break down recent evidence tying missile fragments in Russian attacks to North Korea.

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, according to Yonhap News.

The missiles were launched around 9 a.m. Wednesday off the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed, according to the outlet. 

North Korea flag next to barb wire

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

"While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and closely monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea," the JCS said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.