North Korea
Published

North Korea fires ballistic missile from its east coast: reports

Japan's Coast Guard said projectile had fallen from sky

By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Pentagon says deterrence of North Korea 'continues to work' Video

Pentagon says deterrence of North Korea 'continues to work'

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Thursday that deterrence of North Korea "continues to work," hours after the Kim regime launched another intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday morning, according to reports.

Reuters reported that South Korea’s military confirmed the missile launch, as did Japan’s Coast Guard, which said the projectile had fallen from the sky.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 2023/01/01: A TV screen shows a footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul. According to the South Korean military that North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the Korean Peninsula's east coast. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Ryongsong area in Pyongyang at 2:50 a.m., on January 1, 2023, adding the missile flew some 400 kilometers before splashing into the sea. North Korea launched around 70 ballistic missiles in 2022 alone.  (8Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Flight range and other details were not immediately available.

NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES ANOTHER SET OF MISSILES AMID US CALLS FOR UN INTERVENTION

Monday’s incident comes just days after a round of missiles were fired from the South Hamgyong province, last Wednesday.

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he watches a military parade during celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea's Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.  (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

North Korea also fired a round of missiles from its shores on Monday, prompting the U.S. Department of State to comment on the need for greater intervention from other member of states of the United Nations.

US AND ITS PARTNERS STAGE WARFARE DRILLS AS JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA STRENGTHEN ALLIANCE AGAINST CHINA, NORTH KOREA

"The United States condemned the DPRK's March 19 ballistic missile launch, which came just three days after the DPRK's most recent ICBM launch," State Department principal deputy spokesman Vendant Patel said last week. "This launch is in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions, and it's the latest in a series of launchers that pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors."

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s dictator, oversaw last week’s test and said the exercises improved the military’s war capability. It also highlighted the need to ensure the country is ready for any "immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack" against the U.S. and South Korea.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, warning against US-South Korean military drills taking place in the region.

Timothy H.J. Nerozzi of Fox News and Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.