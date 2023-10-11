Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

NORSAR blames gas pipeline explosion on foul play, investigating sabotage

The Norwegian Seismic Array confirmed that the damage was caused by 'external activity'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Finnish government suspects foul play in the disruption and damage to a key gas pipeline after a regional seismic observer discovered evidence of an explosion.

The Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) announced Tuesday that the reported damage to the Baltic-connector pipeline was caused by "external activity."

"NORSAR have detected a probable explosion along the Finnish coast of the Baltic Sea at 01:20 (local time in Finland) on 8th October 2023," the foundation said. "This explosion was detected using stations in Finland."

UNDERSEA GAS LINE, TELECOM CABLE CONNECTING FINLAND, ESTONIA DAMAGED BY 'EXTERNAL ACTIVITY'

Petteri Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo addresses a press conference in Helsinki on the gas pipeline leak in the Gulf of Finland. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that a leak leading to the shutdown of a natural gas pipeline from Estonia to Finland this weekend was probably caused by "external activity." (JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

Finnish government officials have been quick to blame foreign powers for the disruption of the crucial energy supply line.

"The discovered damage could not have been caused by normal use of the pipeline or pressure fluctuations," said Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. 

Some observers have suggested the damage could be retribution for Finland's decision to join NATO in April.

EX-FINLAND PM SANNA MARIN, WHO WENT VIRAL FOR RAUNCHY DANCE VIDEO, SPARKS FUROR WITH EARLY EXIT

Balticconnector pipeline Finland

A compression station of the Balticconnector marine gas pipeline is pictured in Inkoo, Finland. (Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP)

Strategic Military Intelligence Analyst Rebekah Koffler told Fox News that Russia must be considered a suspect in the destruction of key infrastructure. 

"Russia obviously must be on the list of suspects as it would benefit from the damage of this pipeline. Putin had also warned of retaliatory measures, in the aftermath of Finland’s ascension into NATO."

Military personnel raise the flag of Finland

Military personnel raise the flag of Finland during a flag raising ceremony on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koffler suggested Russian leaders may be seeking to complicate international affairs in order to bring attention away from the invasion of Ukraine.

"If Russia is behind, the intent of the timing would be to overwhelm the US and Europe with geopolitical crises, so they take eyes off of Ukraine."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com