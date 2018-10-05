Expand / Collapse search
Last Update 24 mins ago

Nobel Peace Prize honors efforts to combat sexual violence in war

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad are both winners of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been named winners of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

The winners were recognized for their contribution to ending sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday.

Mukwege, a Congolese doctor, has been a critic of the Congolese government and has treated victims of sexual violence. Murad is a Yazidi who was a captive of the Islamic State group.

