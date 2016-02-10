Nigeria's army accuse 2 soldiers of arming Boko Haram

Nigeria's army says it has arrested two soldiers trying to ferry a large quantity of arms and ammunition to Boko Haram Islamic extremists.

Army spokesman Col. Sani Kukasheka Usman says the two worked in an explosive ordinance unit and may have trained insurgents in bomb-making.

Usman made the announcement Wednesday when he told journalists that in recent days the military has killed 35 extremists and rescued about 300 civilians held by Boko Haram.

His statements come a day after Nigeria's Secret Service said it arrested an alleged recruiter for the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, identified as Abdussalam Enesi Yunusa. It did not give his nationality. The Secret Service said two Nigerians already are training in Libya with IS.

Boko Haram pledged allegiance to IS last year.