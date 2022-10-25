NHS tightens restrictions on transgender health care, warns UK parents that transgenderism is often a 'phase'

The United Kingdom's National Health Service now says that most children claiming to be transgender may be going through a "transient phase."

The NHS plans to begin restricting gender-affirming treatment of minors who claim to be transgender, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Restrictions will be placed on puberty blockers, and medical doctors — not therapists — will be expected to lead the provision of transgender services.

"The clinical approach has to be mindful of the risks of an inappropriate gender transition and the difficulties that the child may experience in returning to the original gender role upon entering puberty if the gender incongruence does not persist," NHS communications stated, according to The Telegraph.

The provided NHS plans go on to state that social transitioning — the changing of one's name and appearance to be in line with self-perception — should only be considered when the young person is experiencing "clinically significant distress."

Additionally, the child must be able "to fully comprehend the implications of affirming a social transition."

The Biden administration has been promoting puberty blocker and hormone therapy treatment drugs for transgender children even as it spent roughly $17 million on studies to analyze the dangers and uncertainties of the drugs.

The National Institutes of Health is funding nearly 30 studies on medical concerns for transgender people after hormone therapy, such as increased cardiovascular risks, weakened ability to fight sexually transmitted infections and higher levels of HIV and infertility. Several of these concerns are identified in NIH-funded studies on transgender youth.

One of these studies that began last year declares puberty blockers "have not been systematically studied."

Another study on hormone treatment for adolescents states there is "little to no empirical data guiding clinical practices."

