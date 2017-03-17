Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pacific
Published

New Zealand police fatally shoot airport security dog

By | Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the Aviation Security Service of New Zealand shows Grizz, a 10-month-old trainee security dog. Police shot dead a trainee security dog after it escaped its handler and ran onto the tarmac at Auckland, New Zealand, airport early on Friday, March 17, 2017, according to local media reports. (Aviation Security Service of New Zealand via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Aviation Security Service of New Zealand shows Grizz, a 10-month-old trainee security dog. Police shot dead a trainee security dog after it escaped its handler and ran onto the tarmac at Auckland, New Zealand, airport early on Friday, March 17, 2017, according to local media reports. (Aviation Security Service of New Zealand via AP) (The Associated Press)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand police shot and killed a young security dog at the Auckland Airport after it escaped its handler and ran loose for more than three hours on the tarmac, disrupting at least 16 flights.

Many people in New Zealand were upset Friday that the dog was killed and some questioned why it couldn't have been tranquilized instead.

Named Grizz, the dog was being trained to detect explosives by New Zealand's Aviation Security Service.

Police Inspector Tracy Phillips said in a statement that the security service and airport staff had made considerable efforts over several hours to recapture the dog and had called in police as a last resort. Phillips said the outcome was not what anybody had wanted.