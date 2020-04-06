New Zealand PM reassures kids that Easter Bunny is ‘an essential service’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reassured children Monday that, just like police officers and nurses, the Easter Bunny is an essential worker during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lighthearted reassurance came as Ardern addressed children on Instagram saying she had been asked by "lots of you" whether the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny were an essential service.

NEW ZEALAND TO IMPOSE MONTH-LONG CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN AS RESIDENTS TOLD TO 'GO HOME'

“I have good news, they are!” she said in the post. “But because we’re all in isolation at the moment, the Easter Bunny might not make it to every house this year--they probably have to look after their own Bunny family too.”

Ardern also fielded a question about the Easter Bunny at her televised daily coronavirus briefing to the country.

“I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere,” she said.

Ardern asked kids to create Easter egg hunts for other children in their neighborhoods by coloring a picture of an egg and leaving it in the window for all to see.

The prime minister ordered a lockdown for the country even though the number of coronavirus cases hasn't climbed to levels seen in other parts of the world. In New Zealand, there have been 1,106 confirmed virus cases and just one death.