New York woman says she was drugged, raped, thrown from balcony at Dominican Republic resort: report

A New York woman was allegedly drugged, raped, and thrown from the second-story balcony while vacationing in the Dominican Republic last month, according to a report.

The Staten Island resident, whose identity has not been released, told ABC7 the assault left her with a damaged spine, a slashed hand, and internal trauma from the rape.

She said she was likely drugged while talking with another couple at a poolside bar at the Ocean Blue and Sand in Punta Cana where she was staying, the report said. The resort did not comment on the alleged incident when reached by ABC7.

She added that a man, with whom she’d shared a few drinks, took her to a room against her will and raped her before throwing her from the room’s balcony, according to the report.

"People go on vacation," she said. "They put their guard down half of the time. They are trying to relax, but I want people to know, you can't have your guard down. You always have to be careful. It could happen at any time. This didn't happen at night time. This happened in broad day."

A couple was arrested on charges of sexual assault, attempted murder, violence against, and robbery, ABC7 reported. They’ve since been released after each paid a $1,000 bail, the report said.