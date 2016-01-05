New sexual abuse allegations in Central African Republic

The United Nations says it is investigating new allegations that U.N. peacekeepers sexually abused four underage girls in the capital of Central African Republic.

The spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general says the investigation is looking into how many peacekeepers were involved. Stephane Dujarric did not say how many troop-contributing countries had peacekeepers accused in the allegations. The U.N. is asking the countries to immediately investigate.

The new allegations follow a series of sexual abuse allegations against U.N. peacekeepers last year in Central African Republic, which has suffered years of sectarian violence.

The U.N. says a fact-finding mission is under way.

The U.N. does not name countries whose peacekeepers are accused in sexual misconduct, but U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has said he intends to start doing so this year.