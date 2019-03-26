New migrant caravan of 2,500 sets out through Mexico for US

A new migrant caravan of about 2,500 people is making its way through southern Mexico, headed for the U.S. border.

The city of Huixtla says the caravan of 2,466 people is mainly made up people from Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

The city said late Monday there are many children in the caravan, and some are suffering in the area's near-100-degree (39-degree) heat.

The city government posted a video of migrants walking on a highway just outside the town and resting under trees. While caravans last year were allowed to stay in the city's center, this year they were kept on the highway.

The caravans are not getting as a warm a welcome in the southern state of Chiapas as they did last year.