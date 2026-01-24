Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Sharks

Boy, 12, dies after shark attack while swimming at popular cliff-jumping spot: 'We are heartbroken'

Nico Antic had been hospitalized since Jan. 18 attack in Sydney Harbor

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 12-year-old Australian boy died after a brutal shark attack in Sydney Harbor, his family confirmed Saturday. 

Nico Antic had been fighting for his life since Jan. 18, when he was attacked while swimming at a popular cliff-jumping spot known as Jump Rock near Shark Beach in the eastern Sydney suburb of Vaucluse. 

His family announced Saturday that he had died.

"We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away," Nico’s parents, Lorena and Juan, said in a statement. "Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we’ll remember him."

SURFER SAYS SHARK ATTACK FELT 'LIKE BEING HIT BY A CAR' AS BOARD BITTEN IN HALF: REPORTS

nico-antic-australia-shark attack

A 12-year-old Australian boy has died after a brutal shark attack in Sydney Harbour, his family confirmed Saturday.  (GoFundMe)

They also thanked first responders and medical staff at Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick for their efforts and members of the community for their support.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by a family friend had raised more than $266,000 as of Saturday evening.

FOURTH SHARK ATTACK IN THREE DAYS ROCKS AUSTRALIA AS AUTHORITIES CLOSE BEACHES AND DEPLOY DRUMLINES

shark sighted sign Sydney

A swimmer takes a dip at Whale Beach, ignoring warning signs as beaches in Sydney's north have been closed since Tuesday due to shark attacks and dangerous currents in Sydney, Australia.  (Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to police, the attack happened around 4:20 p.m. Jan. 18, after Antic jumped from a 20-foot ledge into the water. He sustained severe injuries to both legs, believed to have been caused by a large shark.

His three friends immediately jumped into the water, pulled him to shore and called for help. Antic was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

Local media reported at the time that he had lost both legs.

SURFER SAYS SHARK ATTACK FELT "LIKE BEING HIT BY A CAR" AS BOARD BITTEN IN HALF: REPORTS

Sydney Harbour shark netting on beach

A net runs into Sydney Harbor at a closed beach at Vaucluse in Sydney Jan. 19, a day after a boy was attacked by a shark. (Sitthixay Ditthavong/AAP Image via AP)

The tragedy is among a surge of shark incidents across Australia. Dozens of beaches were closed this week after four shark attacks in mere days.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Australia averages roughly 20 shark attacks a year, with fewer than three proving fatal, according to Reuters.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Close modal

Continue