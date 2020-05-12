Five surfers drown in the Netherlands after getting into 'avalanche-like' sea foam during storm

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Five experienced surfers drowned after going out for a session in stormy weather that whipped up thick sea foam off a popular Dutch beach, officials said Tuesday.

Dutch authorities said a group of six surfers jumped into the sea late Monday at Scheveningen, a suburb of The Hague on the North Sea, and were later reported missing.

"When a group of people went surfing early in the evening, no one expected that some would not come home,” The Hague Mayor Johan Remkes said in a statement.

WHAT IS SEA FOAM? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT WHEN OCEANS GET ROUGH

The Dutch Coast Guard said three people were rescued Monday night, two of whom were later pronounced dead.

Two additional bodies were found Tuesday morning, while a fifth body was seen floating in the waters as it was drifting out of reach.

Officials said Tuesday the group likely couldn’t deal with the combination of heavy weather, northerly winds and swells that hit the Dutch coast.

An additional problem was an excessively thick layer of sea foam that drifted on the North Sea waters by the beaches.

RARE NEON-BLUE WAVES ATTRACT CROWDS TO CALIFORNIA BEACHES, DESPITE STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS

Officials and witnesses told Agence France-Presse the conditions created "avalanche-like” sea foam along the coast.

The sea foam was reported to be so thick that it was especially difficult to get back on their boards to return to shore if they fell off, surfers told the Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau news agency.

Remkes said it was still too early to exactly say what caused the tragedy, especially since the surfers had plenty of experience to assess the dangers of the waters.

The Hague’s “alternative mayor” Pat Smith told Den Haag FM radio station that two of the surfers were internationally trained lifeguards that had worked in Australia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

“They were busy training," he said Tuesday. "They then disappeared under the foam like it was some sort of avalanche.”

The age of the victims was between 22 and 38 and they all lived nearby.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Residents in Scheveningen have already begun mourning the surfers, laying wreaths in seaside areas, according to The New York Times.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea foam forms when the organic and artificial matter in the ocean is agitated by wind and waves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.