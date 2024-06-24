Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu ready to make partial cease-fire deal, vows war will continue until Hamas is eliminated

Hamas has demanded a permanent cease-fire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before releasing all hostages

Associated Press
Published
close
Netanyahu calls on Biden admin to renew weapons supply Video

Netanyahu calls on Biden admin to renew weapons supply

In video, the Israeli PM said he recently told Blinken that 'it's inconceivable' that that the Biden administration was 'withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel.' (Credit: Prime Minister's office)

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced reluctance toward a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal for the war in Gaza.
  • Netanyahu said he is ready to make a partial deal to bring back some of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip but seeks to continue the war.
  • Hamas has demanded a permanent cease-fire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before releasing all hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the 8-month-long war in Gaza, casting doubt on the viability of a U.S. backed cease-fire proposal.

Netanyahu made the comments late Sunday in an interview with Israeli Channel 14, a conservative, pro-Netanyahu station. He was he was ready to make a partial deal to bring back some of the 120 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, but "we are committed to continuing the war after a pause, in order to complete the goal of eliminating Hamas."

The comments come at a sensitive time as Israel and Hamas appear to be moving further apart over the U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal, and could represent another setback for mediators trying to end the war.

NETANYAHU DOUBLES DOWN ON CLAIM THAT BIDEN ADMIN IS REDUCING WEAPONS SHIPMENTS TO ISRAEL

The three-phased plan would bring about the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. But disputes and mistrust persist between Israel and Hamas over how the deal plays out.

Israeli mounted police officers disperse demonstrators

Israeli mounted police officers disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2024. Netanyahu on Sunday said he would only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the 8-month-long war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Hamas has insisted it will not release the remaining hostages unless there’s a permanent cease-fire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 37,400 people in Gaza, according to the territory's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel launched the war after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.