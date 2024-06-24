Netanyahu ready to make partial cease-fire deal, vows war will continue until Hamas is eliminated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced reluctance toward a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal for the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu said he is ready to make a partial deal to bring back some of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip but seeks to continue the war.

Hamas has demanded a permanent cease-fire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before releasing all hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the 8-month-long war in Gaza, casting doubt on the viability of a U.S. backed cease-fire proposal.

Netanyahu made the comments late Sunday in an interview with Israeli Channel 14, a conservative, pro-Netanyahu station. He was he was ready to make a partial deal to bring back some of the 120 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, but "we are committed to continuing the war after a pause, in order to complete the goal of eliminating Hamas."

The comments come at a sensitive time as Israel and Hamas appear to be moving further apart over the U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal, and could represent another setback for mediators trying to end the war.

The three-phased plan would bring about the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. But disputes and mistrust persist between Israel and Hamas over how the deal plays out.

Hamas has insisted it will not release the remaining hostages unless there’s a permanent cease-fire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 37,400 people in Gaza, according to the territory's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Israel launched the war after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.