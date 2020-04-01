Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Netanyahu to Israel: During coronavirus, everyone outside should cover their faces

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Netanyahu goes into quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirusVideo

Netanyahu goes into quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close advisors are going into quarantine after one of his aides tests positive for the coronavirus.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ordering all citizens to wear masks while out in public space amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "We're asking you, the citizens of Israel, all of you, to wear face masks in public spaces. If you don't have a mask use a scarf or any other face cover that will reduce the spreading of the virus to others."

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This new rule is the latest restriction by the Israeli government.

The Israeli government has enacted restrictions that prohibit people from visiting parks, pools, beaches and museums and also mandate that they limit social interactions and work from home where possible.

With the country’s coronavirus crisis worsening by the day, Netanyahu has called for an emergency unity government, most recently in a nationally televised speech last week.

Israel using anti-terror technology to fight spread of coronavirusVideo

Netanyahu this week went into self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus, his office confirmed Monday to Fox News.

The local outbreak has stopped daily life and has led to tens of thousands of people entering quarantine.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to a report, 6,092 Israelis have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 26 have died, 95 are in serious condition and 81 are on life support. So far, 241 have recovered.

This week, a United Nations aid agency is aiding impoverished Palestinians — part of an attempt to prevent a mass outbreak of the new coronavirus in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.