Netanyahu backs Israel’s proposed death penalty for terrorists amid intense public debate

A controversial bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian terrorists — backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — has ignited intense public and political debate.

While Netanyahu initially refrained from publicly supporting the legislation, reportedly over concerns that it could affect hostages held in Gaza, his spokesperson has since confirmed his endorsement.

"In terms of the death-penalty bill, it’s known that the prime minister supports this, of course, as a punishment after a fair trial in our judicial system. Anyone that harms the State of Israel and its citizens will face consequences," Shosh Bedrosian, spokesperson for foreign media at the Prime Minister’s Office, said.

Coalition lawmaker and bill sponsor Limor Son Har-Melech told Fox News Digital, "Although the law is not yet fully drafted, we want to deal with the phenomenon of terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, and therefore, on the basic principles, we have determined that the law will apply to those who carry out terrorist attacks against citizens of the State of Israel." Har-Melech's party, Otzma Yehudit, has pushed the bill.

A document outlining the law’s basic principles states that the sentence "will be imposed by a simple majority without discretion, without the ability to modify the type of sentence, without the ability to mitigate the sentence by offering a deal or through pardon (subject to existing law)."

To prevent delays, the document adds that the execution "will be carried out within 90 days" and that it will be administered by the Prison Service "by means of a poison injection."

The document highlights the bill’s intended deterrent effect, noting that Israel has repeatedly been targeted by terror groups seeking to kidnap Israelis for prisoner exchanges. A 2011 deal, for instance, saw 1,027 Palestinian prisoners released in return for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was kidnapped in 2005. Assassinated Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar —widely viewed as the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre — was among those freed in that exchange.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli national security minister and Otzma Yehudit Party chief, told Fox News Digital, "The death penalty law for terrorists is necessary and extremely important. Whoever raped our daughters, murdered our elders, or slaughtered our children has no right to exist, no right to breathe air for a single second. His sentence is one: to put him on the gallows."

He added, "This law is moral and ethical, and it sends a very clear message to our enemies: don’t mess with us. I will continue to advance this law with all my might. I will not let up until we pass it, God willing."

Dr. Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, told Fox News Digital that research indicates capital punishment does not significantly deter ordinary murderers, and its effect on terrorists — who already risk their lives — may be even weaker.

He also noted that the law provides no discretion for the court or prosecution, effectively making the death penalty mandatory in certain cases.

"It’s extreme and, I believe, unconstitutional. It also would not apply to Jewish terrorists, which is discriminatory," Fuchs said.

"This assumption that we will execute tens of thousands of people is completely false. The law applies only to murderers. The idea that enacting the death penalty means all terrorists will be executed is simply not true," he added.

Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel’s minister for the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience, told Fox News Digital that the death penalty law for terrorists is important as it is intended to put an end to the kidnappings of Israelis.

"The only way there will be no more kidnappings of Israelis is if there are no more terrorists to release in exchange for them," Wasserlauf said.

The death penalty has been used only twice in Israel’s history — most notably in the 1962 execution of SS officer Adolf Eichmann, a chief architect of the Holocaust.

United Torah Judaism lawmaker Yaakov Asher, who opposes the bill, told Fox News Digital that his objection is rooted in the principle of pikuach nefesh, a fundamental principle in Jewish law that prioritizes the preservation of human life above almost all other religious commandments.

"Rabbi Dov Lando instructed us to oppose it, warning that even raising the issue — let alone legislating it — could trigger a wave of terrorism against Jews," Asher said. "There is also the halakhic concern of ‘provoking the nations of the world,’ which requires weighing whether any measure would protect Jews or, God forbid, endanger even one."

The Hadash–Ta'al faction in the Knesset, led by Dr. Ahmed Tibi, issued an official statement denouncing the bill as discriminatory and incendiary.

"It is clear to us that the death penalty will not deter; on the contrary, it will produce the opposite effect and may increase attacks — something we oppose as a group. We want to advance a political process that will end the conflict," the statement said.

"All human rights values and norms fundamentally oppose the death penalty from a humane perspective," it continued. "We know from our parliamentary and political work that the proposed bill is nothing less than an act of vengeance that deepens hatred and fuels an atmosphere of incitement and extremism among both people," it added.

The bill still requires two additional readings in the Knesset plenum to pass and remains subject to possible amendments beforehand.