Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Body of Israeli hostage who 'fought heroically' to defend community during Oct 7 massacre is returned: IDF

After Lior Rudaeff's return, the remains of 5 hostages are held in Gaza, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Son of slain Israeli hostage warns 'the war is not over yet' amid push to return all remains from Gaza Video

Son of slain Israeli hostage warns 'the war is not over yet' amid push to return all remains from Gaza

 Nadav Rudaeff, whose father Lior Rudaeff was killed during the Oct. 7 attacks, joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to react to the latest hostage releases and to praise the Trump administration’s push to bring every fallen hostage home.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of an Israeli hostage who advocates say "fought heroically" to defend his community during a "fierce battle" on Oct. 7, 2023, has been returned by terrorists for burial, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli military announced that Lior Rudaeff, 61, was given back after he "fell during battle while defending his community during the Oct. 7 Massacre" and "was taken captive by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

"Lior is brought home after 763 days," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said on Saturday. "On the morning of October 7th, Lior, with the emergency response team of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, fought heroically near the kibbutz gate and stopped many terrorists."

"After a fierce battle, Lior was killed, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza along with Tal Haimi of blessed memory, whose body was later returned for burial," the organization added.

TRUMP SAYS MORE NATIONS LINING UP TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS AFTER KAZAKHSTAN

Israeli soldiers walking through Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and hostage Lior Rudaeff

Israeli soldiers are seen walking through Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in Israel on Oct. 25, 2023. The body of Lior Rudaeff, who was killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, was returned to Israel on Friday, according to the Israeli military. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images; The Hostages and Missing Families Forum/AP)

The IDF said Rudaeff's death was confirmed on May 7, 2024. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family, continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement," it said in reference to an ongoing cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

"Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial," the IDF added.

Red Cross vehicle travels in Gaza Strip

A Red Cross convoy carrying the body of a person believed to be a deceased hostage handed over by Hamas makes its way toward the border crossing with Israel, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.  (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

IRAN-DIRECTED PLOT TO ASSASSINATE ISRAEL'S AMBASSADOR TO MEXICO THWARTED, OFFICIALS REVEAL

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Rudaeff was born in Argentina and immigrated to Israel at the age of 7.

"Those close to him say he had a generous spirit and volunteered for 40 years as an ambulance driver in the Eshkol Regional Council and as a member of the Nir Yitzhak emergency response team. He always volunteered first and extended a helping hand to everyone," it added.

Protesters stand with sign of Israeli hostage Lior Rudaeff

Protesters hold a sign with a photo of Israeli hostage Lior Rudaeff in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Aug. 15, 2024.  (Matan Golan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Saturday, the organization said the bodies of five deceased hostages remain held in the Gaza Strip.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue