Body of Israeli hostage who 'fought heroically' to defend community during Oct 7 massacre is returned: IDF

The body of an Israeli hostage who advocates say "fought heroically" to defend his community during a "fierce battle" on Oct. 7, 2023, has been returned by terrorists for burial, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli military announced that Lior Rudaeff, 61, was given back after he "fell during battle while defending his community during the Oct. 7 Massacre" and "was taken captive by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

"Lior is brought home after 763 days," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said on Saturday. "On the morning of October 7th, Lior, with the emergency response team of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, fought heroically near the kibbutz gate and stopped many terrorists."

"After a fierce battle, Lior was killed, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza along with Tal Haimi of blessed memory, whose body was later returned for burial," the organization added.

The IDF said Rudaeff's death was confirmed on May 7, 2024. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family, continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement," it said in reference to an ongoing cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

"Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial," the IDF added.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Rudaeff was born in Argentina and immigrated to Israel at the age of 7.

"Those close to him say he had a generous spirit and volunteered for 40 years as an ambulance driver in the Eshkol Regional Council and as a member of the Nir Yitzhak emergency response team. He always volunteered first and extended a helping hand to everyone," it added.

As of Saturday, the organization said the bodies of five deceased hostages remain held in the Gaza Strip.