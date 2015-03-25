Nelson Mandela spends fourth day in hospital for lung infection

South Africa's president says that Nelson Mandela remains in serious but stable condition during his fourth day in the hospital.

A government statement Tuesday says that President Jacob Zuma is satisfied that the medical team treating Mandela is doing all they can to improve his health. Zuma was given a briefing by the medical staff late Monday.

Zuma said media reports that indicated he would visit Mandela in the hospital on Tuesday are incorrect.

Mandela was hospitalized on Saturday for a recurring lung infection. It's the fourth time since December that South Africa's anti-apartheid hero has been hospitalized.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison before becoming South Africa's first black president in 1994