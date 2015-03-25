Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published
Last Update December 7, 2015

Nelson Mandela spends fourth day in hospital for lung infection

By | Associated Press
April 29, 2013: In this image taken from video, South African President Jacob Zuma, left, sits with the ailing anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela is filmed more than three weeks after being released from hospital.

April 29, 2013: In this image taken from video, South African President Jacob Zuma, left, sits with the ailing anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela is filmed more than three weeks after being released from hospital. (AP/SABC)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's president says that Nelson Mandela remains in serious but stable condition during his fourth day in the hospital.

A government statement Tuesday says that President Jacob Zuma is satisfied that the medical team treating Mandela is doing all they can to improve his health. Zuma was given a briefing by the medical staff late Monday.

Zuma said media reports that indicated he would visit Mandela in the hospital on Tuesday are incorrect.

Mandela was hospitalized on Saturday for a recurring lung infection. It's the fourth time since December that South Africa's anti-apartheid hero has been hospitalized.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison before becoming South Africa's first black president in 1994