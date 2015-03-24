Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 24, 2015

Myanmar parliament speaker: No charter change before 2015 polls, ruling out Suu Kyi presidency

By | Associated Press
YANGON, Myanmar – The influential speaker of Myanmar's parliament says the military-drafted constitution that bars opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi from becoming president will not be changed before next year's general election.

Shwe Mann told reporters Tuesday in the capital Naypyitaw that the current parliament will review constitution amendment suggestions and hold a referendum in May to change some clauses, but it is the responsibility of the parliament that emerges after the 2015 polls to amend the charter.

He did not clarify why he believed there could be no pre-election change. Initial efforts to do so have fallen short, however.

The charter is widely viewed as undemocratic for allotting the military 25 percent of parliament's seats along with other special political powers.