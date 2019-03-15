Christchurch resident recalls aiding gunshot victim who fled from mass shooting

Residents in Christchurch, New Zealand, pulled together to help a gunshot victim who fled to their home on Thursday during the mass shootings at two mosques that have claimed at least 40 lives.

Zinzan Hawke told the New Zealand Herald that he was woken up by the sound of gunfire and a wounded man who had run to his home.

MULTIPLE DEATHS IN SHOOTINGS AT 2 NEW ZEALAND MOSQUES

"I was just in an utter panic," Hawke told the paper.

Hawke said he and three roommates acted quickly, calling an ambulance and police while applying pressure to the bullet wound in the man’s leg. The man was able to tell them about the mosque shooting and his flight for help, the paper reported.

"It's just human nature to help someone in that situation," Hawke said.