A painting that hung in the White House from the 1970s to 2014 is now going up for auction in May 2022 — and it is estimated it might fetch $20 million.

That's according to a source at Christie's and as reported by Reuters.

The 1851 oil painting is one of three versions that Emanuel Leutze painted of George Washington — who became the first U.S. president — leading troops during a pivotal development during the American Revolution.

Only two of Leutze's three paintings of this iconic event survive.

The first version was destroyed during a World War II air raid in Germany, American Art specialist Paige Kestenman at Christie's New York told Reuters.

"The second is the monumental work that is the centerpiece of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's American Wing, and the third is this work right here," said Kestenman.

The work depicts Washington leading soldiers across the Delaware River to surprise the infantry hiding on the other side on Christmas night of 1776.

The version at the Met, Reuters noted, measures 12.4 ft x 21.25 ft (3.78 m x 6.48 m). The painting up for sale on May 12 is smaller than that — about 3 ft (0.9 m) by 6 ft (1.83 m). For decades it hung in the White House, mainly in the West Wing reception room.

"A German-born American immigrant, Leutze was also a staunch abolitionist and in 'Washington crossing the Delaware' he deliberately included a variety of the figures that make up the melting pot that formed the American nation," said Kestenman.

'Wasn't just to get to the other side'

So why were Washington and members of his Continental Army trying to cross an ice-choked Delaware River on a cold winter’s night, anyway?

"It wasn’t just to get to the other side," as noted by MountVernon.org.

"Washington’s aim was to conduct a surprise attack upon a Hessian garrison of roughly 1,400 soldiers located in and around Trenton, New Jersey. Washington hoped that a quick victory at Trenton would bolster sagging morale in his army and encourage more men to join the ranks of the Continentals come the new year," the site also explained.

"After several councils of war, General George Washington set the date for the river crossing for Christmas night 1776."

"It was desperate. They were definitely losing the war, and this was a last-ditch, bold stroke to try and turn the thing around."

The December 2021 reenactment marked the 241st anniversary of Washington’s famous trip across the Delaware River, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

The crossing — which turned the tide of the Revolutionary War — is the highlight of the annual event that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pa., and Titusville, N.J.

"It was desperate. They were definitely losing the war, and this was a last-ditch, bold stroke to try and turn the thing around," a Fox Nation contributor told Hegseth.

The effort to get nearly 2,000 of Washington’s soldiers across the Delaware River was led by Colonel John Glover and his unit of "Marbleheaders."

Painter Emanuel Leutze was born in Württemberg, Germany, and was brought to the U.S. as a child in 1825, according to the Grove Encyclopedia of Art.

The artist's parents settled first in Fredericksburg, Va., then in Philadelphia.

Amy Nelson of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.