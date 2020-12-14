Mom, 38, falls to her death while posing for photo in Australia: report

A woman fell more than 200 feet to her death on Saturday after posing for a photo at a cliff in Australia, according to reports.

The woman was identified as Rosy Loomba, 38, who had been visiting Grampian National Park's Boroka Lookout in Victoria with one of her children and her husband, Australia's 9News reported.

Police said the mother climbed past safety barriers to pose on a rock for a photo when she tripped over the edge and plummeted about 262 feet down the cliff face.

A tour guide in the area, Graham Wood, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he regularly sees tourists climb over safety barriers at the park. He said he watched someone climb out on the ledge for a photo less than a half-hour before the incident, and knew that one day someone would fall off.

"We left and I believe within a half an hour that did happen ... [I was] shocked. It was just a coincidence," Wood said. "I don't know how you can stop it happening but maybe this incident will help ... It's a hard way to get people to adhere to what should be common sense."

Police and the state emergency service scaled the cliff face for six hours to retrieve her body. The viewing platform closed after the incident but was reopened to the public around 10 p.m, according to 9News.

At times, tourists and hikers have plunged to their death while posing for a perfect photo.

Earlier this year, a Kazakhstan woman fell more than 110 feet to her death after posing for a cliffside photo to celebrate the end of the area's coronavirus lockdown.

Olesia Suspitsina, 31, was out hiking with a friend in Duden Park, located in Antalya, Turkey — following weeks of a shelter-in-place ordered in the city. She climbed over a safety fence in the park and posed for an image on the edge of a cliff in front of its scenic waterfalls, before slipping on some grass and plummeting roughly 115 feet, Sputnik Turkey reported.

Back in September, Oregon State Troopers said a man fell to his death after climbing a tree to pose for a picture on a cliff along the state’s coast, a report said. He was reportedly in the tree when a limb broke.

Following the recent incident in Australia, Police Minister Lisa Neville said no photo was worth someone's life.

"We can't rope off every part of Victoria," she said. "People have to take responsibility."

