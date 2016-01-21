Moldova: govt sworn in after protesters storm Parliament

Moldova's new pro-European government has been sworn in, after protesters stormed Parliament and scuffled with police following a vote that ended a standoff between the president and the legislature.

Prime Minister Pavel Filip, former technology minister, presented his Cabinet of politicians and specialists to President Nicolae Timofti late Wednesday.

That came after 15 people were injured, including nine police officers, in scuffles between police and protesters who had stormed the Parliament.

Some demonstrators want closer links to Russia, while others are demanding a crackdown on corruption. Dozens continued protesting outside the government offices Thursday.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday urged Moldova's government to undertake reforms.

Moldova has been mired in political instability since up to $1.5 billion went missing from three banks prior to the November 2014 parliamentary elections.