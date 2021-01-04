Missing British teen's death in Malaysia did not involve other people: coroner

A coroner in Malaysia has ruled the death of British teenager Nora Quoirin was most likely a misadventure that did not involve other people.

The 15-year-old from Balham, southwest London, vanished from a hotel in August 2019.

Rescue teams searched for 10 days before her body was found by a stream just over a mile and a half (2.5km) from where she was last seen at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan.

FAMILY OF MISSING BRITISH TEEN SUES MALAYSIAN RESORT FOR NEGLIGENCE, MONTHS AFTER HER BODY WAS RECOVERED

Reading her verdict to a virtual hearing watched by Nora's parents, coroner Maimoonah Aid said: "After hearing all the relevant evidence, I rule that there was no one involved in the death of Nora and it is more probable than not that she died by misadventure i.e. she had gone out of the Sora House on her own and subsequently got lost in the abandoned palm oil plantations."

She said it would be a breach of her duty to speculate on third-party involvement without any evidence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The verdict left Nora's family "utterly disappointed".

Read more at Sky News.