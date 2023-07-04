Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Miraculous escape: helicopter crashes during landing in Swiss Alps, all 5 aboard unharmed

The Swiss airline encountered turbulent conditions, leading to hard impact with the ground

Associated Press
A helicopter crashed during landing in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, but all five people aboard were unharmed, local media reported.

The helicopter, belonging to Swiss airline Air Zermatt, was caught in turbulence during the approach and hit the ground hard. The rotor blades touched the ground and the helicopter tipped onto its side, public broadcaster SRF reported.

SWISS INTELLIGENCE AGENCY BELIEVES RUSSIA HAS DOZENS OF SPIES AT ITS EMBASSY

Europe Fox News graphic

A helicopter crashed during landing in Switzerland and all five aboard were unharmed.  (Fox News)

The accident happened near the Gnifetti peak, close to the Italian border.

According to Air Zermatt, the helicopter was carrying three glaciologists, a pilot and a flight assistant.