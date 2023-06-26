Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Swiss intelligence agency believes Russia has dozens of spies at its embassy

China also is believed to have dozens of spies at its diplomatic missions in Switzerland

Associated Press
Switzerland's main intelligence agency says Russia continues to have dozens of spies disguised as diplomats at its embassy in Bern and its mission to the United Nations in Geneva, making the Alpine nation a hotspot for Russian espionage activity in Europe.

The NDB spy agency said in its annual report, published Monday, that while Russia's intelligence activities in Europe and North America have been weakened by the expulsion of Russian agents posing as diplomats following the Skripal incident in 2018 and last year's invasion of Ukraine, their number has remained stable in Switzerland.

"Of the roughly 220 people that are accredited as diplomatical or technical-administrative personnel at the diplomatic and consular representations in Geneva and Bern, at least a third are likely still active for Russian intelligence agencies," it said in the report.

"Europe-wide, Switzerland is one of the states in which the most Russian intelligence personnel are deployed under diplomatic cover, including due to its role as a host country for international organizations," the NDB said.

The United Nation's flag waves in the wind on the top of a UN building in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 14, 2021. Switzerland's main intelligence agency believes Russia has dozens of spies disguised as diplomats at its embassy in Bern. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File )

While China is also believed to have dozens of spies at its diplomatic missions in Switzerland, their number is significantly less than Russia's, the agency said.

It said China is more likely to have spies masquerading as scientists, journalists and businesspeople.