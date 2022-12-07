Expand / Collapse search
Spain
Migrants escape from plane in Barcelona after woman fakes going into labor, Spanish government says

28 migrants reportedly flee Pegasus Airlines plane flying from Morocco to Istanbul, Turkey

Greg Norman
More than a dozen migrants have escaped into Spain Wednesday after fleeing a plane that made an emergency landing in Barcelona when a pregnant woman onboard faked going into labor, the country’s government says. 

The incident at El Prat airport involved a flight from Casablanca, Morocco to Istanbul, Turkey, operated by Pegasus Airlines, according to Reuters. 

After the flight landed, 28 migrants managed to flee the aircraft – 14 of which ultimately were detained by police, the news agency reports, citing the Spanish government. The other 14 remain missing. 

The woman, meanwhile, was examined at a hospital and determined to have not yet gone into labor, the government reportedly said. 

A Pegasus airline aircraft takes off at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland on June 24, 2021.

A Pegasus airline aircraft takes off at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland on June 24, 2021. One of the airline's planes reportedly made an emergency landing Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Barcelona, Spain. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

Five of the migrants caught were put back on the plane while nine – including the pregnant woman, who was arrested on public disorder charges – will be deported to Morocco, according to the BBC. 

The plane, with a total of 228 passengers onboard, finally landed in Istanbul after a delay of more than three hours, Reuters also reported, citing the flight tracking website Flightradar.com. 

People walk under a sign at Barcelona's El Prat airport in Spain pn Aug. 4, 2017.

People walk under a sign at Barcelona's El Prat airport in Spain pn Aug. 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

The incident follows a similar one last year on the Spanish island of Mallorca in which an Air Arabia flight traveling on the same Morocco to Istanbul route made an emergency landing after a man had an apparent medical emergency, the BBC reports. 

A plane takes off in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2022.

A plane takes off in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2022. (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

That individual later was medically cleared and 12 passengers managed to escape that aircraft. 

