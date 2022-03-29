Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexico shooting at cockfighting venue leaves 20 dead

Michoacan prosecutors say attack may have been confrontation between criminal gangs

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gunmen opened fire at a cockfighting venue in Mexico over the weekend, killing 20 people and wounding four others in an attack that may have been a conflict between criminal gangs, authorities said Monday.

The attack happened late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro in Mexico's western state of Michoacan, the state’s prosecutors said. Three of the dead were women.

SUSPECTED MEXICO CARTEL MEMBER AIMS AK-47 AT TEXAS DPS HELICOPTER PATROLLING NEAR BORDER

The gunmen appeared to have planned the attack, entering the venue inside a stolen truck owned by a snack food company and using a bus to block those inside from escaping or calling for help.

Army officers and Michoacan state prosecutors inspect the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico, on Monday. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Army officers and Michoacan state prosecutors inspect the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico, on Monday. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

"The snack food company truck arrived, and several armed people in camouflage clothing got out," a prosecutors' statement said. "At the same moment, a bus that was outside the building was used as a blockade."

Prosecutors said one vehicle that appeared to belong to a victim had stickers with the logo of a criminal gang, adding that drug cartels and other criminal gangs had been fighting in the area.

"There are indications that the attack involved a confrontation between criminal groups," the federal Public Safety Department said in a statement. It said a team of federal investigators had been sent to the scene.

Soldiers patrol the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico, on Monday. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Soldiers patrol the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico, on Monday. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michoacan has been the scene of a long-standing turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel, from the neighboring state of Jalisco. The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armored cars.

Cock fighting, while illegal in many areas, remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights are usually held clandestinely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.