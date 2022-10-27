Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexico has legalized same-sex marriage in every state in the country

Tamaulipas was the last state in Mexico to legalize same-sex marriages with 23 votes in favor, 12 against

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lawmakers in the border state of Tamaulipas voted Wednesday night to legalize same-sex marriages, becoming the last of Mexico's 32 states to authorize such unions.

The measure to amend the state’s Civil Code passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions, setting off cheers of "Yes, we can!" from supporters of the change.

The session took place as groups both for and against the measure chanted and shouted from the balcony, and legislators eventually moved to another room to finish their debate and vote.

HURRICANE ROSLYN MAKES LANDFALL IN MEXICO, BRINGS ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ STORM SURGE

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, welcomed the vote. "The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love," he said on Twitter.

A person holds a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade. Mexico has legalized same-sex marriage in all of the country's 32 states.

A person holds a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade. Mexico has legalized same-sex marriage in all of the country's 32 states. (REUTERS/Axel Schmidt)

A day earlier, lawmakers in the southern state of Guerrero approved similar legislation allowing same-sex marriages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, the Supreme Court declared state laws preventing same-sex marriage unconstitutional, but some states took several years to adopt laws conforming with the ruling.