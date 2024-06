An American tourist who died after being electrocuted in a hot tub while vacationing with his wife in Mexico is now being remembered as a "real big family man" who had a "heart of gold."

Jorge Guillen, a 43-year-old from El Paso, Texas, according to media reports, died June 11 "in the jacuzzi of a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora after an electric discharge," Mexican prosecutors say. His wife, Lizette Zambrano, 35, remains in critical condition after reportedly being transferred to an American hospital.

"Our best friends have experienced a horrible accident. Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends. The love they shared was one for ages," reads a GoFundMe page set up for the couple.

Video purportedly taken from the scene showed people screaming as they gathered around a beachfront hot tub following the incident. In the footage, a dark object could be seen bobbing around in the water.

Western Technical College – where Guillen was a student – held a moment of silence in honor of him Friday during a graduation ceremony, according to KFOX14/CBS4.

"Those who knew George knew that he was enthusiastic. He was passionate. He loved HVAC. He was a real big family man. Definitely a very respectable, professional young man," the trade school’s president, Maxine Valencia, said to the station.

"We are just as saddened as the rest of the world about the passing of our beloved student, Jorge Guillen. The news reached us last night through one of Jorge’s classmates," the school also wrote on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the family of his wife, Lizzette Zambrano, who remains in critical condition."

Zambrano is described by the El Paso Times as being a former teacher in the Ysleta Independent School District.

During the investigation, Mexican officials spoke with someone who is familiar with the couple, who said she saw the two of them were not moving in the jacuzzi.

The witness also reportedly told investigators she attempted to get into the jacuzzi after discovering the couple was non-responsive, but she was shocked.

The witness told investigators that was the moment she called for help.

