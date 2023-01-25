Expand / Collapse search
Mexico
Published

Mexico health officials issue warning over social media tranquilizer challenge: reports

Mexican health officials ask public to notify them of any pharmacies selling tranquilizers without a prescription

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Mexican health authorities raised a red flag on Wednesday after students at three different schools in Mexico City took part in an internet "challenge" involving tranquilizers and seeing who can stay awake the longest, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that the Health Department asked the public to report if they know or hear of any pharmacies selling tranquilizers without a prescription.

File photo of medication.

File photo of medication. (iStock)

Nearly a week ago, eight students at a middle school in Mexico City were given medical treatment after ingesting a controlled substance.

The incident prompted the Health Department to issue a warning about a "dangerous" social media challenge called, "the last one to fall asleep wins."

"The call is also for children and adolescents not to participate or promote challenges that put their lives at risk," the department wrote.

Paddleboats on the lake at Bosque de Chapultepec forest park.

Paddleboats on the lake at Bosque de Chapultepec forest park. ( (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

On Thursday, another school had a similar incident where student ingested tranquilizer pills, and authorities suggested it may be linked to the social media challenge.

Three students at a middle school earlier last week in Monterrey were treated for ingesting Clonazepam, which according to WebMD.com, is used to prevent and control seizures and panic attacks by calming the brain and nerves.

The Associated Press also reported that in 2022, five middle school students in Guadalajara were treated for what Gov. Enrique Alfaro described as "a strong tranquilizer."

