Mexican Cartel Violence
Published

Mexico nabs FBI Most Wanted cartel boss accused of '80s kidnapping, murder of DEA agent

Caro-Quintero fled before the Supreme Court could uphold his sentence

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Cartels are poisoning Americans at record rates: DEA administrator Video

Cartels are poisoning Americans at record rates: DEA administrator

DEA administrator Anne Milgram says the drugs being seized along the border are a 'different and deadlier' threat than ever seen before

Mexican forces have arrested infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero nearly a decade after he walked out of prison and returned to drug trafficking. 

An official with Mexico’s Navy on Friday confirmed Caro-Quintero’s arrest but provided no further details. Caro-Quintero left prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. 

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has maintained that he is not interested in detaining drug lords and prefers to avoid violence.

CALIFORNIA FENTANYL BUST: FEDS SEIZE 1 MILLION COUNTERFEIT PILLS WORTH UP TO $20 MILLION

Caro-Quintero was the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, and the DEA alleges he had returned to drug trafficking and ordered bloody attacks in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora. 

Caro-Quintero blamed Camarena for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984, allegedly ordering his kidnapping the following year. Camarena’s body was found a month later with evidence of torture and abuse. 

The FBI added Caro-Quintero to the Top 10 Most Wanted list in 2018 and has offered a reward of up to $20 million for information leading to Quintero’s arrest and/or conviction. 

An appeals court overturned Caro-Quintero’s verdict. The Supreme Court upheld the sentence, but Caro-Quintero had disappeared before the ruling could be applied. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 