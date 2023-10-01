Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Mexico church roof collapses during Mass, injuring and trapping dozens of parishioners: reports

Workers rush to rescue about 30 people, including children, reportedly trapped under the rubble.

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Mother shields son's face as bear devours food on picnic table in Mexico Video

Mother shields son's face as bear devours food on picnic table in Mexico

A Mexican mother shielded her son after a bear crashed his birthday party at Chipinque Park in Monterrey on Monday. (Credit: @angelachaapa/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A Ciudad Madero, Mexico church’s roof collapsed on Sunday, reportedly injuring 100 people and trapping 30, including children, according to reports.

The church is located in northern Mexico, and the roof collapsed during a Mass.

The Associated Press reported that Bishop José Armando Alvarez of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the roof caved in while communion was taking place at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.

MEXICAN MOTHER SHIELDS SON FROM BEAR CRASHING BIRTHDAY PARTY, DEVOURING TACOS ON PICNIC TABLE

Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, before collapse

The Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, Mexico, before its roof collapsed with people inside during a mass on Sunday. (Google)

National Guard, state police, state civil defense crews and the Red Cross responded to the scene, according to the Tamaulipas state police, and were searching for any victims.

Photos from local media show a concrete and brick building with parts of the roof smashed on the ground.

DOZENS BODIES FOUND NEAR MONTERREY, MEXICO, WITH SOME BODY PARTS SCATTERED IN PIECES

Police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse and that about 30 were still inside. It was not known whether there were any casualties.

"At this time, the necessary work is being performed to extract the people who are still under the ruble," Alvarez said in a taped message. "Today we are living through a very difficult moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ciudad Madero is about 310 miles (500 kilometers) south of Brownsville, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.