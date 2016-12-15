Mexican townsfolk release drug boss' mom

One of the stranger chapters of Mexico's drug war has had a relative happy ending, with residents of a southern town freeing the mother of a drug gang leader and the criminals releasing a kidnapped engineer.

The releases are part of a solution negotiated by the Guerrero state government to ease a tense standoff in the town of Totolapan.

Vigilantes angered by kidnappings took up arms Monday and abducted the mother of a drug gang boss known as "El Tequilero." They offered to release her and about two dozen suspected members of the Tequileros gang, but they demanded the release of a local construction engineer who the gang had snatched Sunday.

The Guerrero government issued a statement late Wednesday saying both the mother and the kidnapped engineer had been released.