Mexican senator suffers minor injuries after bomb hidden in book explodes

A bomb disguised as a book exploded when a Mexican senator opened it Wednesday, causing minor injuries.

Local media reported that Sen. Citlalli Hernandez, who represents Mexico City, received what appeared to be a gift at her office at the Senate headquarters

The 29-year-old senator opened it around 7 p.m. Wednesday, triggering the homemade explosive, causing superficial burns.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, Mexico News Daily reported.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the attack, saying it was “homemade bomb” designed “to cause damage.” He said the attorney general’s office was investigating.

On Thursday, Hernandez, who is part of Lopez Obrador’s Morena Party, took to Twitter to say that she was OK and had been released from the hospital.

“I fully trust their investigation. No speculation, no fear, no pettiness,” she wrote in Spanish. “Today more than ever I reaffirm that my convictions are firm and I will continue to accompany the just causes that I have always accompanied.”

She continued: “Violence is reprehensible is all cases and we will continue to work to eradicate it in all its forms. I’ve spent half of my life dedicating time, love and intelligence to a peaceful movement. I believe in a route of peace.”

She finished with one simple message: “I am not afraid.”

Morena Senate leader Ricardo Monreal called the incident a “wake-up call” to boost internal security in the senators’ offices.

“There will be more restrictive measures for the delivery and revision of packages and bags,” he said in a press conference, according to El Universal. “This is a wake-up call that we can’t ignore.”

Monreal said Hernandez had not received threats of any kind before Wednesday’s incident.

“She is a very peaceful woman from Iztapalapa. She is honorable, active and respectable,” he said.