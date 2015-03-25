Mexican reporter, US-based pilot die in small plane crash on Mexican island of Cozumel

A Florida-based pilot and a Mexican television sports reporter have been killed in the crash of a small plane on the Caribbean island of Cozumel.

Mexico's Communications and Transport Department says U.S.-licensed pilot Fred Cabanas died in the crash. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration listed an address in Key West, Florida for Cabanas.

Also killed in the Tuesday crash was the only other person aboard, television reporter Jorge Lopez Vives.

Vives worked for the Televisa and TDN televison networks. Televisa listed Lopez Vives' age as 44 and said he covered extreme sports.

In a report on its web site, Televisa said he was working with Cabanas taping footage of a stunt flight for a TDN program whose title translates as "Extreme Adrenaline."