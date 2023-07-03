Expand / Collapse search
Mexican politician 'marries' alligator-like reptile in ancestral ceremony to bring good luck

Victor Hugo Sosa said he and reptile 'love each other' after marriage ceremony

By Jon Brown | Fox News
In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligatorid to secure abundance Video

In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligatorid to secure abundance

A Mexican politician married a reptile he called "princess girl" in an ancestral ceremony that is believed to bring good fortune. (Reuters)

A Mexican mayor married an alligator-like reptile he called "princess girl" in a centuries-old ancestral ritual that is believed to bring good luck to his tribe.

Victor Hugo Sosa, the mayor of San Pedro Huamelula in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, married a 7-year-old caiman last Friday in a ceremony that has occurred in the town for 230 years to mark a truce between the indigenous Chontal and Huave, according to Sky News.

"I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important," Sosa told reporters after the marriage ceremony. "You can't have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl."

Before the marriage, the female alligatorid native to Central America was dressed up in colorful garb and paraded from house to house throughout the town, where locals held her and danced.

Mexico mayor kisses crocodile

San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa kisses a 7-year-old alligatorid dressed as a bride during a traditional ritual marriage on June 30, 2023. (REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes)

The creature was later adorned with a white bridal dress for the marriage ceremony that took place at the town hall.

During the ritual that commemorates the union of the two indigenous tribes, the mayor symbolized a Chontal king and the alligatoroid represented a Huave princess girl.

People carry crocodile

People carry the 7-year-old alligatorid before her traditional ritual marriage to San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa on June 30, 2023. (REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes)

Reporters snapped photos of Sosa kissing the head of the creature, whose mouth was tied shut, so she did not bite.

After the ceremony, townspeople danced with the reptile amid traditional music to celebrate.

Crocodile in wedding dress

A woman touches the 7-year-old alligatorid dressed as bride for a traditional ritual marriage to San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa on June 30, 2023. (REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes)

"We are happy because we celebrate the union of two cultures," Sosa said. "People are content."

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.