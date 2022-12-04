Expand / Collapse search
Drugs
Published

Mexican police seize over 600 pounds of fentanyl stuffed coconuts from truck near border

Mexican authorities reported two people were arrested in connection with the drug bust

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A traffic stop by Mexico police led to the discovery of 660 pounds of fentanyl stuffed into coconuts.

The drug-filled coconuts were located Thursday in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Authorities believe the truck was heading to the U.S.

Prosecutors said the vehicle was detected on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

The road eventually leads to the Mexican town of Sonoyta, which is located across the border from Lukeville, Ariz.

LA COUNTY FENTANYL DEATHS SPIKE OVER 1000% IN FIVE YEARS

  • Fentanyl in coconuts
    Image 1 of 3

    Police in Mexico stopped a truck carrying 660 pounds of fentanyl stuffed into coconuts, which was suspected to be headed to the U.S. (FGR)

  • Coconuts
    Image 2 of 3

    The discovery of 660 pounds of fentanyl-stuffed coconuts was made Thursday in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. (FGR)

  • Fentanyl in a coconut
    Image 3 of 3

    Mexican police found 660 pounds of fentanyl stuffed into coconuts during a traffic stop not far from the U.S. border. (FGR)

Mexico’s attorney general released photographs showing a white box truck with a pile of coconuts sitting next to it.

DOG CARRYING SEVERED HAND LEADS TO MORE THAN 50 BAGS OF HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN MEXICAN STATE

Agents wearing gloves were seen in a video opening the coconuts to reveal plastic bags filled with fentanyl.

Two people were arrested in connection with the drug bust, according to authorities.

Most of the fentanyl that makes it to the U.S. is produced in Mexico, using chemical precursors imported from China and elsewhere.