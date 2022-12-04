Mexican police seize over 600 pounds of fentanyl stuffed coconuts from truck near border

A traffic stop by Mexico police led to the discovery of 660 pounds of fentanyl stuffed into coconuts.

The drug-filled coconuts were located Thursday in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Authorities believe the truck was heading to the U.S.

Prosecutors said the vehicle was detected on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

The road eventually leads to the Mexican town of Sonoyta, which is located across the border from Lukeville, Ariz.

Mexico’s attorney general released photographs showing a white box truck with a pile of coconuts sitting next to it.

Agents wearing gloves were seen in a video opening the coconuts to reveal plastic bags filled with fentanyl.

Two people were arrested in connection with the drug bust, according to authorities.

Most of the fentanyl that makes it to the U.S. is produced in Mexico, using chemical precursors imported from China and elsewhere.