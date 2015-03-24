Expand / Collapse search
Mexican officials confirm arrest of Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, leader of Juarez cartel

By | Associated Press
    This undated image taken from the FBI webpage shows Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, the alleged leader of the Juarez drug cartel. Mexican officials said Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, that Carrillo Fuentes has been arrested in the northern city of Torreon.

    This undated image taken from the FBI webpage shows Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, the alleged leader of the Juarez drug cartel. Mexican officials said Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, that Carrillo Fuentes has been arrested in the northern city of Torreon. (AP Photo/FBI website) (The Associated Press)

    Drug boss Vicente Carrillo Fuentes sits after his arrest, in a helicopter in the hangar of the Mexican Attorney Generals Office in Mexico City, Thursday Oct. 9, 2014. Carrillo Fuentes was taken into custody at a traffic checkpoint without a shot being fired, National Security Commissioner Monte Alejandro Rubido said. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (The Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY – Mexican officials say the alleged leader of the Juarez drug cartel has been arrested in the northern city of Torreon.

Carrillo Fuentes heads the cartel founded by his late brother, Amada Carrillo Fuentes. Mexico had offered a reward of 30 million pesos ($2.2 million) for his arrest.

The two officials who revealed the information insisted on speaking anonymously.