Mexican officials confirm arrest of Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, leader of Juarez cartel

Mexican officials say the alleged leader of the Juarez drug cartel has been arrested in the northern city of Torreon.

Carrillo Fuentes heads the cartel founded by his late brother, Amada Carrillo Fuentes. Mexico had offered a reward of 30 million pesos ($2.2 million) for his arrest.

The two officials who revealed the information insisted on speaking anonymously.