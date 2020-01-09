Mexican ex-cartel leader convicted in drug-trafficking ring that brought cocaine, marijuana into US

The former leader of Mexico’s Cartel Del Golfo, a criminal organization, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to an international drug trafficking conspiracy that brought cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

Jorge Costilla-Sanchez, 48, admitted to his role in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 450 kilograms of cocaine and more than 90,000 kilograms of marijuana, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

In 2003, Costilla-Sanchez became the leader of “The Company,” a collection of former military personnel that acted as security enforcers for the cartel.

For nearly 10 years, Costilla-Sanchez oversaw operations and provided leadership that resulted in thousands of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana being imported into the U.S. The Company controlled multiple plazas along the U.S.-Mexico border that returned bulk U.S. currency to Costilla-Sanchez and other cartel members in Mexico.

Costilla-Sanchez also oversaw a vast network of local plaza bosses, drug couriers, security personnel, scouts, hitmen and others to facilitate drug trafficking operations, the DOJ said. To enforce operations, Costilla-Sanchez and his subordinates carried out numerous acts of violence against rival drug trafficking groups and law enforcement officials in Mexico.

MEXICO REPORTS OVER 61,000 PEOPLE MISSING, DISCOVERY OF 873 BURIAL PITS AMID RAGING DRUG WAR

Costilla-Sanchez was arrested in September 2012. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to a separate conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, plus two counts of assault to a federal officer. The DOJ said he has not been sentenced for those offenses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Costilla-Sanchez faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.