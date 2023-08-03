Expand / Collapse search
Mexico
Published

Mexican bus tumbles down steep hill off side of highway, at least 15 passengers killed

Bus had departed Mexico City, was bound for Tijuana

Associated Press
At least 15 passengers were killed when their bus left the highway and tumbled down a steep hillside in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit early Thursday, Mexican authorities said.

The state public safety agency said rescuers were still working to remove people from the bus and said the death toll was preliminary. Some 21 passengers were injured, it said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

The accident occurred near Tepic, the state capital.

Mexico Fox News graphic

A bus headed for Tijuana tumbled off the side of a highway in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit on Aug. 3, 2023. At least 15 people died in the accident. (Fox News)

Local media outlets reported that the bus had departed Mexico City and was bound for the border city of Tijuana.