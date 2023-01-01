Mexican border prison attack leaves 14 people dead, more than a dozen injured

Gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison just across the border from El Paso early Sunday, killing 10 guards and four inmates, prosecutors said.

Various armed vehicles arrived at the state prison in Ciudad Juarez at about 7 a.m. and opened fire at guards, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Amid the chaos, an additional 13 people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped.

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday. The state prosecutor's office said its personnel were investigating.

The state prison was the scene of a riot in August that spread to the streets of Juarez, resulting in nearly a dozen people dead.

In that case, two inmates were killed inside the prison and then alleged gang members started shooting up the town, including killing four employees of a radio station who were doing a promotion at a restaurant.

Violence is frequent in Mexican prisons, including in some where authorities only maintain nominal control. Clashes regularly erupt among inmates in rival gangs, which in places like Juarez serve as proxies for drug cartels.

Shortly before Sunday's attack on the prison, municipal police were attacked and captured four men after a pursuit, according to the state prosecutor's office statement. Later, police killed two alleged gunmen traveling in an SUV.

