Mexico
Mexican border prison attack leaves 14 people dead, more than a dozen injured

More than a dozen people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped the Mexican state prison

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison just across the border from El Paso early Sunday, killing 10 guards and four inmates, prosecutors said. 

Various armed vehicles arrived at the state prison in Ciudad Juarez at about 7 a.m. and opened fire at guards, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement. 

Mexican soldiers stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday Jan 1, 2023. Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, after violence broke out early Sunday, according to state officials. 

Mexican soldiers stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday Jan 1, 2023. Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, after violence broke out early Sunday, according to state officials.  (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Amid the chaos, an additional 13 people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped. 

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday. The state prosecutor's office said its personnel were investigating.

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES FIND 4 HUMAN SKULLS IN PACKAGE BOUND FOR US

The state prison was the scene of a riot in August that spread to the streets of Juarez, resulting in nearly a dozen people dead. 

In that case, two inmates were killed inside the prison and then alleged gang members started shooting up the town, including killing four employees of a radio station who were doing a promotion at a restaurant.

Mexican National Guard stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday Jan 1, 2023. Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas after violence broke out early Sunday, according to state officials. 

Mexican National Guard stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday Jan 1, 2023. Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas after violence broke out early Sunday, according to state officials.  (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Violence is frequent in Mexican prisons, including in some where authorities only maintain nominal control. Clashes regularly erupt among inmates in rival gangs, which in places like Juarez serve as proxies for drug cartels.

Shortly before Sunday's attack on the prison, municipal police were attacked and captured four men after a pursuit, according to the state prosecutor's office statement. Later, police killed two alleged gunmen traveling in an SUV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 