Mexico

Mexican authorities find 10 dead, burned bodies in vehicle near US border

Bodies found in Nuevo León near Monterrey

Associated Press
Published
Investigators in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo León said Thursday they have found at least ten dead, burned bodies in a vehicle on a roadway near the industrial hub of Monterrey.

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES FIND 5 DEAD BODIES LOADED INTO BULLETPROOF SUV

State prosecutors said they initially found a body and three skulls inside a burned out vehicle in the township of Pesqueria, just outside Monterrey.

Mexican flag

A Mexican flag waves in front of The National Palace, the office of the president, in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, at sunrise, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

But later they found four other bodies, human bones and two more skulls nearby. Investigations were underway to determine exactly how many victims there were, and how they died.

In the early 2000s, Monterrey was ravaged by violence from the old Zetas cartel, but had become calmer. A splinter group of that cartel, the Cartel of the Northeast, remains in control of the border city of Nuevo Laredo, in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas.