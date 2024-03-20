Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Mexican authorities find 5 dead bodies loaded into bulletproof SUV

Five corpses found 'with visible signs of violence'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Prosecutors in the violent western Mexican state of Jalisco said Wednesday they found five dead bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV.

3 MEXICAN POLICE OFFICERS KILLED IN HIGHWAY ASSAULT

The state prosecutors' office said someone called an emergency number to report the vehicle Tuesday. Inside, police found the bodies of five men "with visible signs of violence." The office did not specify how the men were killed.

Mexican flag

A Mexican flag waves in front of The National Palace, the office of the president, in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, at sunrise, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The SUV was found on a road in Villa de Corona, which is south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. Mexican drug cartels frequently use either homemade or professionally made bulletproof vehicles, as well as military-grade weapons.