Mexico
Published

Mexican authorities find 10 dismembered bodies under the floor of events hall near Mexico City

Members of a Mexican gang lead by '666' were arrested

Associated Press
Authorities said Tuesday that they had unearthed 10 dismembered bodies from under the floor of an events hall in central Mexico.

The grisly discovery was made in the town of Tenango del Valle, just west of Mexico City, after an investigation into the activities of nine men believed to belong to the Jalisco drug cartel, prosecutors in Mexico State said over the weekend.

The men were arrested after kidnapping a woman and starting to cut off her fingers, prosecutors said. The leader of the gang is known by his diabolical nickname "666."

MEXICO CITY SAYS EXTORTION GANG RESPONSIBLE FOR SHOOTING ATTACK ON REPORTER

The bodies of ten different people were found buried under an event hall in Tenango del Valle.

The bodies of ten different people were found buried under an event hall in Tenango del Valle. (Fox News)

Excavations revealed dozens of sacks of dismembered body parts buried under the concrete floor. The sacks contained the parts of 10 bodies all together, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Tuesday.